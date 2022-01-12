Dr. Kymissis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlos Kymissis, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavlos Kymissis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Locations
Kymissis Pavios MD7136 110th St Ste 1A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-8506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing dr Kymissis for about 4 yrs now. He’s really helped with my anxiety and getting a hold of the issues with my anxiety and I’ve made so much progress under his care. He is also very religious and is good at answering and explaining any concerns or questions you may have. Don’t be ashamed to get help if you need it. He is there to help you all doctors are.
About Dr. Pavlos Kymissis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kymissis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kymissis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kymissis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kymissis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kymissis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kymissis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.