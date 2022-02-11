Overview

Dr. Pavlinka Dundeva-Baleva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ewing, NJ. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Dundeva-Baleva works at Ewing Rheumatology in Ewing, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.