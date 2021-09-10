Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suchanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 649-7200
Sugar Land Office16545 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 649-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sachanova helped explain the importance of hearing aids. She even managed to get an ear bud out of my ear in less than 3seconds, when the ER couldn’t after hours of attempts.
About Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Czech, Slovak and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
