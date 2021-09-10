Overview

Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Suchanova works at Tanya G. Island CRNA in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.