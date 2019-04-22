Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Cheema works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at East Pasco7050 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (813) 779-1209
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheema?
I meet Dr Cheema at the hospital ER and after 4 catheter attempted by other nurses, Dr Cheema order an immediate surgery, within 3 hours i recovered. I find Dr Cheema a professional surgeon, soft spoken and explained throughly what he recommends. I highly recommend Dr Cheema for all your problems dealing with any urology issues. ????????????????
About Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1710996855
Education & Certifications
- Kaleida Hlth Sys -Chldrn Hosp, Urology Long Island Coll Hosp, Urology St Clares Hosp Hlth Ctr, General Surgery Interfaith Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Jewish Hospital Med Center
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheema works at
Dr. Cheema has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.