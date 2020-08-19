Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College & Hospital, Patiala, Punjab, India.
Dr. Cheema works at
Locations
Charter Professional Group Inc.775 Sunrise Ave Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-1244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Cheema have been amazing. He is a sweet man who listens to what I feel and what I want in my life for me and my son. My son also sees him and he has helped up so much. He was one call when we started medications with my young son, just in case he had any reactions and was very careful as he helped us reach a much better point. He does talk a lot, but he likes to keep his patients informed.
About Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1174686331
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Wayne State University & Detroit Medical Centre, Detroit, Mi
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, VA Hospital & Duke University Medical Center
- Government Medical College & Hospital, Patiala, Punjab, India
Frequently Asked Questions
