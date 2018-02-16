Overview

Dr. Pavel Riha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Eberhard-Karls-Universitaet Tubingen, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Riha works at Well Again Medical Care in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.