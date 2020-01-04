Dr. Pavel Petrik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavel Petrik, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavel Petrik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Locations
Antelope Valley Surgical Associates1331 W Avenue J Ste 203, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 948-0012Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pavel V Petrik Medical Corporation44725 10th St W Ste 120, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 522-3256
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Petrik removed a coin that was lodged into my lung that had been there for a while. A few doctors tried and the could not do it. Within 10 minutes, he took it out. It was very serious s my life depended on it. If he would not have been successful, I was going to Cedar Sinai for another procedure that would have been way more serious. I was unconscious for the first 8 days stay at AV Hospital. I have the honor to see this wonderful doctor again and am looking forward to it. My family thanks you from to bottom of their hearts and I do too!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Pavel Petrik, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Czech
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrik works at
Dr. Petrik speaks Czech.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.