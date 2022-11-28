See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Katy, TX
Dr. Pavel Muradov, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pavel Muradov, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Muradov works at Integrity Orthopedics in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    United Chiropractic
    607 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 756-7448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pavel Muradov, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Russian
    • 1225338932
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California San Francisco-Fresno Education Program
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pavel Muradov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muradov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muradov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muradov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muradov works at Integrity Orthopedics in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Muradov’s profile.

    Dr. Muradov has seen patients for Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muradov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Muradov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muradov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muradov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muradov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

