Dr. Pavel Muradov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muradov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavel Muradov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavel Muradov, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Muradov works at
Locations
-
1
United Chiropractic607 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 756-7448
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muradov?
The best experience!
About Dr. Pavel Muradov, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1225338932
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco-Fresno Education Program
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muradov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muradov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muradov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muradov works at
Dr. Muradov has seen patients for Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muradov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muradov speaks Russian.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Muradov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muradov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muradov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muradov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.