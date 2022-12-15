Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldavskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD
Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Adventist Orthopaedics2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 716-9410Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I recently had a surgery follow up appointment with Dr. Moldavskiy and was amazed with the professional staff and the doctor. I was called at my appointment time! The staff were pleasant and easy to talk to. I waited less than 10 minutes for the doctor. He very thorough in his explanation and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1942623582
- Philadelphia Hande Center
- Lac Genl Usc
- LA County-USC
- Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Moldavskiy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldavskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moldavskiy speaks Russian.
