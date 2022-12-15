See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Moldavskiy works at Adventist Health Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventist Orthopaedics
    2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 716-9410
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2022
    I recently had a surgery follow up appointment with Dr. Moldavskiy and was amazed with the professional staff and the doctor. I was called at my appointment time! The staff were pleasant and easy to talk to. I waited less than 10 minutes for the doctor. He very thorough in his explanation and answered all my questions.
    DB — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    11 years of experience
    English, Russian
    1942623582
    Education & Certifications

    Philadelphia Hande Center
    Lac Genl Usc
    LA County-USC
    Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)
    University of California, Los Angeles
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldavskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moldavskiy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moldavskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moldavskiy works at Adventist Health Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moldavskiy’s profile.

    Dr. Moldavskiy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldavskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldavskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldavskiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moldavskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moldavskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

