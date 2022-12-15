Overview

Dr. Pavel Moldavskiy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Moldavskiy works at Adventist Health Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.