Dr. Pavel Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavel Klein, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic Epilepsy/Sleep Ctr6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 610, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-9744
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klein is first rate, but I want to comment on the office staff. Staff have a lot to do with the doctor visit experience. The staff in this practice are all pre-med students, signed on for a gap year after college to get clinical experience. They help with interviews and charting as well as the usual front office paperwork. They stand out for being smart, knowledgeable, friendly, and very professional. I've never seen this staffing model in a medical office before, but in this practice it's a noticeable added-value asset. Working with them, you just get the feeling everything is going to be done right..and it is.
About Dr. Pavel Klein, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Czech and German
- 1770528648
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp/Harvard Me
- Guys Hospital
- Ashford
- UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
- Oxford University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Insomnia, Epilepsy and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Czech and German.
