Dr. Pavanireddy Pingle, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavanireddy Pingle, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4000
Advanced Ob Gyn Doctors, LLC1080 Day Hill Rd Ste 103, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 233-6666
Advanced OB-GYN Doctors30 Dorset Xing, Simsbury, CT 06070 Directions (860) 233-6666
Shifreen Steven C MD645 Farmington Ave Ste 2, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions
Advanced Ob-Gyn Dotors, LLC599 Main St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 233-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love her way of treatment she is very understanding all you say
About Dr. Pavanireddy Pingle, MD
- Obstetrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1295966760
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Kakatiya Medical College
