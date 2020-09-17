Overview

Dr. Pavanireddy Pingle, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Pingle works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT with other offices in Windsor, CT, Simsbury, CT and Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.