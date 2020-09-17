See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Pavanireddy Pingle, MD

Obstetrics
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pavanireddy Pingle, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Pingle works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT with other offices in Windsor, CT, Simsbury, CT and Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-4000
  2. 2
    Advanced Ob Gyn Doctors, LLC
    1080 Day Hill Rd Ste 103, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 233-6666
  3. 3
    Advanced OB-GYN Doctors
    30 Dorset Xing, Simsbury, CT 06070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 233-6666
  4. 4
    Shifreen Steven C MD
    645 Farmington Ave Ste 2, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Advanced Ob-Gyn Dotors, LLC
    599 Main St, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 233-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antepartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pre-Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 17, 2020
    I love her way of treatment she is very understanding all you say
    — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Pavanireddy Pingle, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1295966760
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Connecticut
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Kakatiya Medical College
