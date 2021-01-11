Dr. Pavana Beerelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beerelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavana Beerelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavana Beerelli, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Beerelli works at
Locations
-
1
Melbourne Allergy & Asthma3140 Suntree Blvd Ste 5, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 985-4200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beerelli?
Dr Beerelli took a true interest in my skin issues and did not downplay my complaints as a previous allergist in atlanta had done. She gave me a specific plan of attack which I have followed and it has been very effective. My quality of life has greatly improved as a result. Thank you, Dr Beerelli!
About Dr. Pavana Beerelli, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1891957031
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University of Florida
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beerelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beerelli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beerelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beerelli works at
Dr. Beerelli has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, All Types of Food Poisoning and Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beerelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beerelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beerelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beerelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beerelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.