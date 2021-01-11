Overview

Dr. Pavana Beerelli, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Beerelli works at Melbourne Allergy & Asthma in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, All Types of Food Poisoning and Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.