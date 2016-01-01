Dr. Dontineni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavan Dontineni, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavan Dontineni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Dontineni works at
Locations
Johnson Health LLC99 N Brice Rd Ste 360, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 367-7700
- 2 6400 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 655-3345
- 3 4725 Parkwick Dr Ste 109, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 985-3112
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pavan Dontineni, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1790944866
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dontineni accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dontineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dontineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dontineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dontineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dontineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.