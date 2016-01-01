Dr. Pavan Tankha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tankha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Tankha, MD
Dr. Pavan Tankha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Edison Blvd. Internal Medicine2365 Edison Blvd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 553-7430
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 553-7430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 553-7430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1881854842
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
