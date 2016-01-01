See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Twinsburg, OH
Dr. Pavan Tankha, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pavan Tankha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Tankha works at Champaign Dental Group in Twinsburg, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Edison Blvd. Internal Medicine
    2365 Edison Blvd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 553-7430
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 553-7430
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy
    8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 553-7430
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Pavan Tankha, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881854842
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pavan Tankha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tankha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tankha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tankha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tankha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tankha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tankha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tankha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

