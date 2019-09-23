Dr. Segal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavan Segal, MD
Dr. Pavan Segal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Friends in Transition7910 Woodmont Ave Ste 1101, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 615-4270
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Segal accomplished more in one session with my daughter than her previous counselor achieved in months of therapy. He has a very relaxed, calming demeanor. He is very insightful, and he connected with my daughter almost immediately. Her progress over several months has been dramatic. I offer my highest recommendation for Dr. Segal.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1437390804
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
