Overview

Dr. Pavan Saridena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saridena works at DIAGNOSTIC CLINIC OF LONGVIEW PA in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.