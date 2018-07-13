Overview

Dr. Pavan Sachan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Sachan works at Family Doctors Associates in Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ, Union, NJ, Linden, NJ and Clark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.