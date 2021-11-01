Dr. Pavan Ravella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Ravella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavan Ravella, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Ravella works at
Locations
IU Health Arnett Cancer Center420 N 26th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-7619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ravella has provided excellent care throughout my cancer experience.
About Dr. Pavan Ravella, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology

