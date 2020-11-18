Dr. Pavan Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavan Prasad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
Clarity Clinic333 N Michigan Ave Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (305) 582-7425
Associates in Psychiatric Medicine1500 Waukegan Rd Ste 213, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5556
Clarity Clinic1 E Superior St Ste 306, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 754-9404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
first meeting with him and i thought he was good. he was transparent and good at explaining the course of action.
About Dr. Pavan Prasad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1659668440
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Med Schl
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
