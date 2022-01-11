Dr. Pavan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They completed their fellowship with Rutgers New Jersey Medical School - Gastroenterology
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Northeast Digestive Health Center1070 Vinehaven Dr NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Patel. He was professional, knowledgeable and very patient with addressing all my concerns.
About Dr. Pavan Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1760748156
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School - Gastroenterology
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.