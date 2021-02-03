Dr. Pamadurthi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavan Pamadurthi, MD
Dr. Pavan Pamadurthi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Regional West Medical Center.
Medical Plaza II399 W Campbell Rd Ste 303, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (469) 941-4547
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Regional West Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Dr. Pamadurthi, MD since Oct. of 2017. I like that he challenges me to try and learn skills that help me deal with my symptoms because I am a person that gets ill with most meds. This year was a roller coaster of emotions--depression, crying spells, manic episodes, anxiety. Hardly any of the meds I tried were helping. I felt as if I had ran out of options. In August, Dr. P suggested I try rTMS treatments. I did them daily for 6 weeks. He also had me work out at least half an hour daily, and study several mindfulness worksheets during the week. Fast forward to New Year's Eve and I had not had any manic episodes, anxiety attacks, or major depression. Honestly, I am handling things a lot better, even though I have had to deal with Covid-19 changes, and other hardships. It's a miracle I haven't lost it or reverted to old familiar crutches. I highly recommend Dr. Pamadurthi and I can testify that the rTMS treatments have been a life changer. No need for antidepressants.
About Dr. Pavan Pamadurthi, MD
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982835112
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
