Dr. Pavan Mallur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavan Mallur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Mallur works at
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center110 Francis St Ste 6E, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7500
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. MALLUR. HE'S VERY PROFESSIONAL AND I LIKE THE WAY HE TAKES HIS TIME WITH HIS PATIENTS AND HE KNOWS WHAT HIS STUFF!!! ALSO, HE NEVER HAS HIS PATIENTS WAITING TOO LONG WHEN A PATIENT HAS A SCHEDULED APPT., ALWAYS ON TIME WITH PATIENTS.
About Dr. Pavan Mallur, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1144427584
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallur has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Cough and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallur.
