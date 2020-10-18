Dr. Pavan Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Khurana, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavan Khurana, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Somerset Medical Center110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 685-2200
Associated Radiologists PA16 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-7200
Middlesex Thoracic Medical Group579A Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-0040
University Radiology Group483 CRANBURY RD, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fantastic doctor. He knew what I had, when no one else did. He fixed it with one procedure. I love him!!! He also will talk to you on the telephone, unlike a lot of other doctors.....*****
About Dr. Pavan Khurana, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.