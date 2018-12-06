Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irukulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Irukulla works at
Locations
Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas1200 Clear Lake Rd, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-9915
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Irukulla is very nice and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184860926
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Ctr Hosp
- Scranton Temple Residency Program
- Ghandi Meml-Assoc Hosps
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irukulla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irukulla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irukulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irukulla has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irukulla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Irukulla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irukulla.
