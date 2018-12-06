See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Weatherford, TX
Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Medical City Arlington.

Dr. Irukulla works at Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas
    1200 Clear Lake Rd, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 594-9915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Caprock Healthplans
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • State Farm
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Irukulla?

    Dec 06, 2018
    Dr. Irukulla is very nice and knowledgeable!
    Weatherford, TX — Dec 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Irukulla to family and friends

    Dr. Irukulla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Irukulla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD.

    About Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184860926
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Med Ctr Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scranton Temple Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ghandi Meml-Assoc Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irukulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irukulla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irukulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irukulla works at Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas in Weatherford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Irukulla’s profile.

    Dr. Irukulla has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irukulla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Irukulla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irukulla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irukulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irukulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.