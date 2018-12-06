Overview

Dr. Pavan Irukulla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Irukulla works at Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.