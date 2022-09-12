Overview

Dr. Pavan Chava, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Chava works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.