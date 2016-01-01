See All Pediatricians in Newark, NJ
Dr. Pavan Bang, MD

Pediatrics
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pavan Bang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Bang works at NBIMC Pediatrics General Peds in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NBIMC Pediatrics General Peds
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Pavan Bang, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629430798
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pavan Bang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bang works at NBIMC Pediatrics General Peds in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bang’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

