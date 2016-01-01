Dr. Pavan Bang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Bang, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavan Bang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
NBIMC Pediatrics General Peds201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7561
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pavan Bang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.