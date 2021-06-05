Overview

Dr. Paulvalery Roulette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Matthews, NC.



Dr. Roulette works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.