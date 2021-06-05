Dr. Paulvalery Roulette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roulette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulvalery Roulette, MD
Dr. Paulvalery Roulette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Dr. Roulette works at
Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 210, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2464
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I could not recommend Dr. Roulette enough! Having worked in the health field with drs. as a nurse and EMT, he is one of the best doctors I've seen practicing. He explains everything in complete detail, goes thru all your options, shows you exactly what he is talking about for procedures on your xray's he had taken and xray's from other sites. I fell in Jan. 2020 and totally broke my wrist with closed fracture as well as thumb, literally shattered the bones in my forearm and didn't know if I would have any control of my fingers, wrist or arm again. He follows you throughout your whole care, is there on call anytime you need him. Having worked for and with many doctors, I am very particular about the kind of doctor I want to take care of my medical needs. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing his ortho experience/education.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Haitian Creole
- Male
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Roulette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roulette accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roulette using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roulette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roulette has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roulette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roulette speaks Haitian Creole.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roulette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roulette.
