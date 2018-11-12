See All General Surgeons in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Bauling works at Bain-bauling Co. Pllc in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bain-bauling Co. Pllc
    1025 Garfield St Ste B, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 482-2866
  2
    Poudre Valley Hospital Laboratory
    1024 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 495-8100
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3
    University of Colorado Hospital Authority
    12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Poudre Valley Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2018
    Nov 12, 2018
    About Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    NPI Number
    • 1598724429
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauling has seen patients for Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

