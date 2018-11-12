Overview

Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Bauling works at Bain-bauling Co. Pllc in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.