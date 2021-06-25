Dr. Manoharan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paulrajan Manoharan, MD
Overview
Dr. Paulrajan Manoharan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX.
Dr. Manoharan works at
Locations
DHR Health1200 E Savannah Ave Ste 21, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 362-8400
Renuevate PA119 Retama St Ste C, Elsa, TX 78543 Directions (956) 567-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Drs, he's very knowledgeable and helps you take the best course of action for any issues you may have. Very friendly as well, I'd recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Paulrajan Manoharan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1164490074
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manoharan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manoharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manoharan works at
Dr. Manoharan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manoharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manoharan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manoharan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manoharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manoharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.