Overview

Dr. Paulos Yohannes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marco Island, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Louisville, Ky and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Yohannes works at Physicians Regional Medical Group in Marco Island, FL with other offices in Naples, FL, Fremont, NE and Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.