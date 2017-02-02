Dr. Paulomi Shroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulomi Shroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Paulomi Shroff, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Mun MC Bombay U and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Shroff works at
Locations
-
1
Breast Center PC702 CANTON RD NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 428-4486
-
2
Breast Center PC6002 Professional Pkwy Ste 260, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 428-4486
-
3
Breast Center PC1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 9C, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 428-4486
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Shroff. She is the best doctor. She cares about you, and listens, and gives good exams. She will release you once she knows everything is good.
About Dr. Paulomi Shroff, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1396756284
Education & Certifications
- The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Lokmanya Tilak Mun MC Bombay U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
