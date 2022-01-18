Overview

Dr. Paulo Ribeiro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dewitt Hospital and Nursing Home, Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.



Dr. Ribeiro works at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Hope, AR, de Witt, AR and Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.