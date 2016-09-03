Dr. Pinho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paulo Pinho, MD
Overview
Dr. Paulo Pinho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN.
Locations
Prudential Health & Wellness213 WASHINGTON ST, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 802-9961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pinho is one of the best physician ave ever met. Diagnosis is always spot on. Takes the time to explain everything and makes sure you understand. He truly cares and leaves nothing to chance. Just the very best talent in this state or any other. I'm very fortunate to have found him. He saved my life.
About Dr. Paulo Pinho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1922006352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinho accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinho speaks Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinho.
