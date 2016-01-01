Dr. Paulo Piccolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piccolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulo Piccolo, MD
Dr. Paulo Piccolo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from Universidade Federal de Goias and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
National Center for Plastic Surgery7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 400, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 543-9215
- Reston Hospital Center
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Universidade Federal de Goias
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Piccolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piccolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piccolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.