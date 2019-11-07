Overview

Dr. Paulo Monteiro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidade Gama Filho, Centro De Ciencias Biologicas E Da Saude and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Monteiro works at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc Surgery and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.