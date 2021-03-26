Overview

Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fed University Minas Gerais and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Cancado works at Tri-City Neurology in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.