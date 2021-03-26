Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cancado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD
Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fed University Minas Gerais and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Tri-City Neurology216 W 10th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 586-5700
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
No one was available to see me locally for 4 months. I found Dr. Cancado from web search, and he could see me in a week. I drove 4-1/2 hours miles for this visit. Dr. Cancado's staff was very nice and helpful - even on phone call before the appointment they made sure I had good directions - since I was coming from Idaho over 200 miles away (I didn't have to ask, they offered this information). Dr. was very nice. Did EMG and explained basics of everything before and as he did the test. Even gave me more information as I asked questions, so I had a clear understanding of what the test entailed and what to expect. If I have any followup tests to be done - this is where I will go. Had EMG done 6 weeks ago at another facility and staff & Dr. didn't even talk to me or explain anything. What a difference!
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1902891104
- University Utah Med Center
- Fed University Minas Gerais
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
