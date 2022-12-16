Overview

Dr. Paulo Calderon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Calderon works at Healthcare Associates of Texas - Rowlett in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.