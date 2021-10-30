See All Neurologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Paulo Acosta, MD

Neurology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paulo Acosta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of the East Medical Center|University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Acosta works at Skyline Neuroscience Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skyline Neuroscience Associates
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 580, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Confusion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Confusion

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 30, 2021
    We were very pleased to meet Dr. Acosta this morning as a follow up from a hospital stay .He was thorough and pleasant and answered our concerns and questions. Very satisfied with expect we will enjoy working with him in the near future .
    — Oct 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Paulo Acosta, MD
    About Dr. Paulo Acosta, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710097761
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital|University Fla
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of the East Medical Center|University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
