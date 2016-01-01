Dr. Paulino Rivera-Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera-Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulino Rivera-Torres, MD
Dr. Paulino Rivera-Torres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Rivera-Torres works at
Presbyterian Hospital1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 841-1234
Presbyterian Medical Grp Gastro1100 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 224-7000
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1427266972
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rivera-Torres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera-Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera-Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Torres has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera-Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera-Torres speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Torres.
