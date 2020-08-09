Dr. Pauline Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pauline Yi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pauline Yi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Yi works at
Locations
UCLA Health Beverly Hills Primary & Specialty Care9675 Brighton Way Ste 1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 878-3923
UCLA Health Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care700 W 7th St Ste S270-D, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 460-4184
University of California Los Angeles Santa Monica1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 730-1395
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Yi?
Dr. Yi is a wonderful and compassionate medical professional. She is very attentive and always prompt in responding to your emails and phone calls. Definitely, one of the best.
About Dr. Pauline Yi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1114284171
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yi works at
Dr. Yi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.