Dr. Pauline Petrovski, MD
Overview
Dr. Pauline Petrovski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Frisco Obstetrics & Gynecology4461 Coit Rd Ste 205, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-9299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Petrovski is amazing. I have been a patient almost 12 years and she helped me through an emergent c- section that started off as a natural birth. She was instrumental in helping me make it through.
About Dr. Pauline Petrovski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013948397
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrovski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrovski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrovski has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrovski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrovski.
