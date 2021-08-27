Dr. Merrill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pauline Merrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pauline Merrill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Merrill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loop Office25 E Washington St Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-4949Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merrill?
Always a great patient experience for me when I visit Dr Merrill .Her staff is exceptional. She is very thorough with my eye care. She sets and face me when talking to me, and not at me She listens thoroughly to me. I trust and feel very comfortable with her, and I know she is taking very excellent care of my eyes. Today she announced she is leaving and she referred another opthamologist to me. Me and my wife wish her the best with all her endeavors she is an excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Pauline Merrill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1104826841
Education & Certifications
- Cullen Eye Institute
- Duke University Eye Center
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrill accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrill works at
Dr. Merrill has seen patients for Floaters and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merrill speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.