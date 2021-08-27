See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Ophthalmology
5 (105)
Dr. Pauline Merrill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Merrill works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Loop Office
    Loop Office
25 E Washington St Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60602
(312) 726-4949
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 27, 2021
    Always a great patient experience for me when I visit Dr Merrill .Her staff is exceptional. She is very thorough with my eye care. She sets and face me when talking to me, and not at me She listens thoroughly to me. I trust and feel very comfortable with her, and I know she is taking very excellent care of my eyes. Today she announced she is leaving and she referred another opthamologist to me. Me and my wife wish her the best with all her endeavors she is an excellent Doctor.
    Sydney Ward — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Pauline Merrill, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104826841
    Education & Certifications

    • Cullen Eye Institute
    • Duke University Eye Center
    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Princeton University
    • Ophthalmology
