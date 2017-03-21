Dr. Pauline Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pauline Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pauline Lau, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Lau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Lau Medical Oncology PC3609 Main St Ste 6B, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 353-1688
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lau?
Appointments are always on time, Dr Lau spends a good amount on time explaining any issues or concerns you may have or are having. She will follow up with a phone call. The office environment is very pleasant. And I love the fact that you are in and out and you don't feel rushed. No need to spend your day at a doctors office.
About Dr. Pauline Lau, MD
- Hematology
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1972576114
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau works at
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lau speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.