Overview

Dr. Pauline Harding, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Harding works at Fox Valley Urgent Care in Aurora, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.