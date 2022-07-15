Dr. Pauline Funchain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funchain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pauline Funchain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pauline Funchain, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0054Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel lucky to have been under Dr Funchain’s care the last five years and I cannot recommend her enough. She is a caring and thorough oncologist who is simply an amazing doctor. I do not hesitate to recommend her.
About Dr. Pauline Funchain, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funchain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funchain accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funchain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funchain has seen patients for Melanoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funchain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Funchain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funchain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funchain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funchain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.