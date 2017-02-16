Overview

Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Filipek works at Under Construction in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.