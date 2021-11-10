Dr. Pauline Fani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pauline Fani, MD
Overview
Dr. Pauline Fani, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
Dr. Fani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Hospice655 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 465-6225
-
2
View West Optical Inc1332 Peninsula Blvd, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (347) 742-6336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fani?
Dr. Fani is an outstanding, competent, empathetic, caring, and knowledgeable allergy immunologist. I highly recommend her. It was a pleasure having her treat me.
About Dr. Pauline Fani, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1750580726
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Maimonides Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fani works at
Dr. Fani has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.