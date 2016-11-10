See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Maywood, IL
Dr. Pauline Camacho, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Pauline Camacho, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Camacho works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL and Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-9000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Loyola University Medical Center
    6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-1000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Loyola Oakbrook Terrace Imaging Center
    1s260 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 953-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr. Camacho since 2000. She is an excellent doctor and have great bedside manners. I would definitely recommend her to my friends.
    Denice in Glenwood, Il — Nov 10, 2016
    About Dr. Pauline Camacho, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730168816
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pauline Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camacho has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

