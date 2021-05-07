Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paulina Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paulina Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashburn, VA.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
1
Inova Medical Group - Urology21785 Filigree Ct Ste 500, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (571) 472-7040
2
Inova Medical Group - Urology8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-4200
3
Inova Mount Vernon Hospital2501 Parkers Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 664-7905
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Due to Covid we had a virtual visit. I am new to the area and I was seeking a doctor for a yearly exam. The meeting went well. Reviewed my meds etc. I had no major concerns so we agreed to keep my current regimen. DrW did send orders for an ultrasound to be completed when I want to as a follow up.
About Dr. Paulina Wilson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1780902981
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.