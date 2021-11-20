Overview

Dr. Paulina Guta, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They graduated from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Guta works at South Bay OB/GYN in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.